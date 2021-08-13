Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €390.00 Price Target

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €390.00 ($458.82) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €256.22 ($301.44).

Shares of ETR ZO1 traded up €2.80 ($3.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €278.20 ($327.29). 7,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €270.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 66.36. zooplus has a twelve month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a twelve month high of €299.60 ($352.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

