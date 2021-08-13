B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for New York Mortgage Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.32 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

