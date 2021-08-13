B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

VPG opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $531.33 million, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 97,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 80,675 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 57,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth $1,683,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

