Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Featured Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aziyo Biologics (AZYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.