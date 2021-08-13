AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 1.3% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.94.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.20. The company had a trading volume of 67,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,112. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 956.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

