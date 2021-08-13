AXS Investments LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Stryker by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.19. 14,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.54. The company has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

