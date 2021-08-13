AXS Investments LLC Acquires 1,771 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ANSYS by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 28.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.99. 2,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,287. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.