Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

AX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 221,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.