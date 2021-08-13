AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.91

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.91 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 66463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

AXAHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

