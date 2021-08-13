Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.77. 840,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

