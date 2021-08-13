Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $43,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

