Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AV. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

LON AV opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £16.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 403.49. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57).

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60). Also, insider George Culmer acquired 99,646 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

