Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 103.39%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.