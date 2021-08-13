Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 103.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

ASM stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $99.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

