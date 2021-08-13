Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Position Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Avient by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

