Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.58 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.270 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 222,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,509. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.32. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVID shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,906.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,701 shares of company stock worth $3,340,540. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

