Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,514 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 7.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 2.21% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $30,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

AVUS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.20. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.