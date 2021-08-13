Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,514 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 7.1% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 2.21% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $30,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

AVUS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.20. 3,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.