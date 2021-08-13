Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE AVLR traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $165.69. 4,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.66 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.15.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,177.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,846,509 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

