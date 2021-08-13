Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.79.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.90. 1,446,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,429. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

