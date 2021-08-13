Automata Network (ATA) One Day Volume Hits $17.66 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $92.27 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00141853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00151952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.09 or 1.00134403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00867373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

