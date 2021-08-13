Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,416 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 64,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Autohome by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Autohome has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

