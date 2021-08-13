Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 448 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.78. The company had a trading volume of 754,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,136. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $335.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

