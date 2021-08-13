Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Autodesk by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $332.05 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $335.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

