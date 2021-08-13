Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2,048.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 257,317 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

