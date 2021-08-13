Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

The Southern stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

