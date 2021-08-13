Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $345,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,818.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,813,000 after buying an additional 1,029,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,984,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,302,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.06. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.