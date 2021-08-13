Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

