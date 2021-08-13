Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

XHR stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.