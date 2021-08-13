Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.28 ($90.91).

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €75.18 ($88.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €81.13. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 12-month high of €87.74 ($103.22).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

