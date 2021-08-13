Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 3,150 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,679,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,410,000 after buying an additional 154,171 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 78,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.74. 21,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,115. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.