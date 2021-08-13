AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEYE. Maxim Group cut shares of AudioEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. On average, analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $77,491.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,624.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 45,844 shares of company stock valued at $730,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

