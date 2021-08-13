ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$51.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$51.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATSAF traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.21. 2,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.