ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Given New C$51.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$51.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of ATSAF traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.21. 2,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

