AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

ATRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $73.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,733. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

