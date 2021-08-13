Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97. Atreca has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $225.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCEL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

