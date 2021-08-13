Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.100-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.63. 9,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $105.22.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

