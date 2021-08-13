Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.20.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $74.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,373,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 18,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

