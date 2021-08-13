Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.250-$12.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.62. 4,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Atkore has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.