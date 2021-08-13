Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 305.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £435.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total value of £15,500 ($20,250.85). Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $3,382,530 over the last ninety days.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

