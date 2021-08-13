Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 37,466 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,466 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health accounts for about 2.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,416,000 after acquiring an additional 242,682 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 80.5% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after acquiring an additional 191,472 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GH traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,823. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

