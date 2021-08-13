AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

AZN opened at $57.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

