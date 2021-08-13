Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €21.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €16.70 ($19.65) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.10 ($21.29).

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

