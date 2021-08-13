Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 685,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $447.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 3.10. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several research firms recently commented on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

