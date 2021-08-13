Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,994. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.57.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.