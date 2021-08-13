Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given New $155.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.57.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,994. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

