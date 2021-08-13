Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 26,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 261.0 days.

KMGLF remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08. Asiamet Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

