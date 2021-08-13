Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after buying an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,276 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ashland Global by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,152,000 after purchasing an additional 812,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $86.78. The stock had a trading volume of 314,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,289. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

