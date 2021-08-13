Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07. Ashford has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.65.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.67. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

