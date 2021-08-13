ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:ASX opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 25.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after buying an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 117.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 740.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

