Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives $191.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.43. 551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,977. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $216.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.18.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

