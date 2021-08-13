Aryacoin (AYA) Price Tops $0.0129 on Top Exchanges

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $56,798.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005140 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000079 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

